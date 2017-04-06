Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 15:06

Palestinians refugees and King Lear, The Lion King and Hamlet, might seem like unlikely 'bedfellows'! However, clever correlations have been made by secondary students throughout Wellington with their scenes for Shakespeare Globe Centre NZ's Wellington Regional University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival! Add in Arden of Faversham, the 'Rules of wilderness survival', smatter with ghosts, witches, fairies, fun and the odd stabbing, and you can enjoy a feast of Shakespeare, as you like it.

The 5- and 15-minute scenes from Shakespeare’s plays will be performed by secondary age students on Monday 10, Tuesday 11, Wednesday 12 April from 7pm each night at Wellington East Girls' College Hall. Many are directed by the students, others by SGCNZ Alumni, now part of the 105,000 wider whanau of those who have participated in our Festivals and some, in our flow-on activities of SGCNZ National Shakespeare Schools Production and SGCNZ Young Shakespeare Company which travels to study and perform at the Globe.

Gaining confidence, pride in their ability to successfully master the Bard and be able to interpret and perform to the public are just a few of the attributes enhanced by involvement in the Festivals. These and other skills gained are transferable into any career and workplace.

"It's life changing!" is the most common response. This is evidenced through the Alumni profiles and myriad unsolicited responses sent in the SGCNZ , some within minutes of the end of the Festivals.

Two outstanding scenes will be selected to be performed at SGCNZ's National UOSWS Festival in Wellington over Queen’s Birthday weekend. Other awards will acknowledge other qualities and ability.

"Gaining understanding of how people interact in the layered stories and themes within Shakespeare's plays give these students valuable insights of the complexities of society and the consequences of reactions to each other," said Dawn Sanders, SGCNZ CEO, "Exploring and appreciating alternative responses are lessons in life in themselves."

These accessibly presented snippets of the Bard's works are ideal ways of introducing the very young to Shakespeare. Entry and exit can be made between scenes, though attendance for the whole evening is even more enriching!

Wellington Regional SGCNZ UOSWSF: Monday 10, Tuesday 11, Wednesday 12 April 7pm

Wellington East Girls' College Hall

Bookings via iTicket or cash only door sales

Tickets: $12 Adults, $10 SGCNZ Adult Friends/Concessions; $6 Students, $5 SGCNZ Student Friends

Programmes: $5

For further information please contact: Dawn Sanders, CEO SGCNZ, P: 04 384 1300

M: 027 283 6016 E: sgcnz.dawn@gmail.com