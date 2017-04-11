Finalists announced for the 2017 MMF Music Managers Awards

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 08:45

The New Zealand Music Managers Forum with support from the NZ Music Commission, Recorded Music NZ and OneMusic is proud to announce the finalists for the 2017 Music Managers Awards.

The relationship between artists and managers is one of the strongest and most important in the music industry, and for thirteen years the MMF Music Managers Awards have been celebrating the importance of the people at the centre of this relationship who are shaping the careers of New Zealand’s biggest artists.

Out of view of the public eye, music managers work hard to strategise and build an artist’s career in the ever changing and evolving landscape of the music industry and choosing a manager is one of the most important decisions an artist will make.

The award categories include NZ Manager of the Year, Breakthrough Manager of the Year, International Achievement, Self-Managed Artist of the Year, Best Independent Tour, Best Small Venue and Best Large Venue. Another award category has also been created this year for Emerging Manager of the Year, recognising the achievements of the new managers in the industry.

Also awarded on the night are the Industry Champion Award as voted for by MMF members, and the MMF Mentoring Achievement Award as voted for by MMF Mentors.

The MMF Music Managers Awards will be held at The Tuning Fork in Auckland on Wednesday 10 May with the attendance of managers, industry professionals, and artists.

The finalists for this year’s awards are:

Recorded Music NZ Manager of the Year

Alastair Burns (Marlon Williams and Julia Jacklin)

Ashley Page (Broods, Joel Little, Jarryd James, October Robinson)

Lorraine Barry (nomad, Dave Dobbyn, Benny Tipene, Mark Vanilau, Victoria Girling-Butcher)

Emerging Manager of the Year

Nicole Thomas and Paula Yeoman (Theia)

Rikihana Douglas (SACHI, Montell2009, Matthew Young, LA Women)

Serra Galuvao (SWIDT)

Breakthrough Manager of the Year

Claire Gormly (Bakers Eddy)

Israel Buchanan (Israel Starr)

Matt Headland (KINGZ)

NZ Music Commission International Achievement

Alastair Burns (Marlon Williams and Julia Jacklin)

Ashley Page (Broods, Joel Little, Jarryd James, October Robinson)

Julie Foa’i (Te Vaka)

Self-Managed Artist of the Year

Mel Parsons (Mel Parsons)

Nick Atkinson (Hopetoun Brown, Supergroove)

Tami Neilson (Tami Neilson)

Best Independent Tour

James Southgate (Devilskin - ‘Be Like The River’ national tour)

Lorraine Barry (Dave Dobbyn ‘Pop Up’ tour)

Rodney Hewson (Anika Moa ‘Songs for Bubbas 2’ tour)

OneMusic Best Small Venue

Leigh Sawmill, Leigh

San Fran, Wellington

The Tuning Fork, Auckland

OneMusic Best Large Venue

ASB Bay Park, Mt Maunganui

The Bedford, Christchurch

The Powerstation, Auckland

The awards would not be possible without the support of our incredible sponsors, who recognise the key role that managers play in the success of New Zealand music. In 2017 our major sponsors include: The NZ Music Commission, Recorded Music NZ and OneMusic