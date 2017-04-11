Festival of colour hugely successful

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 11:02

The Southern Lakes Festival of Colour came to an end on Monday with organisers already touting it as a huge success.

The seventh biennial festival featured 52 shows including comedy, theatre, dance, music and the Aspiring Conversations series with performances centred in Wanaka, but reaching out to Glenorchy, Luggate and Bannockburn.

Festival general manager Lindsey Schofield said 31 shows were sold out and ticket sales exceeded budget. "We’re absolutely delighted with the way this year’s festival has been received."

Lady Rizo performs for a sold out audience at Festival of Colour. Photo: Oh Three Photography

Festival director Philip Tremewan said Festival highlights included the well-received six performances of UK solo show Every Brilliant Thing.

"Ticket sales for this show were strong right from the start and we ended up adding an extra two performances. The show really touched people in a deep way."

Mr Tremewan added that this year’s Aspiring Conversations series had been exceptional and "challenged people’s thinking."

Schoolfest, saw a programme of performances in Southern Lakes schools and included the world premiere of Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge. "It was wonderful to premiere this new work from Little Dog Barking Theatre Company in schools here in Wanaka."

Mr Tremewan said that audience members came from as far away as Australia and Tahiti, the Wanaka community had fully embraced the Festival. "The local community is so proud to have these international performers come to Wanaka."

The Festival of Colour presents an Aspiring Conversations series in April 2018, with the next Festival to be held in April 2019.