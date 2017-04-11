Neon 'takes the hunt out of good Easter viewing'

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 17:23

Oh sweet Easter. Whatever it means to you - a celebration? Chocolate for breakfast? Easter egg hunts? - NEON is equipped with your entertainment needs to get you through the toughest of cocoa comas.

Settle down with the kids and enjoy the live-action version of The Jungle Book or the animated classic Beauty and the Beast. Bigger kids can enjoy the adventures of Captain America: Civil War or comedy-drama Eddie The Eagle.

For those wanting to cement their body grooves in the couch this weekend, there are plenty of shows allowing you to hunker down and watch all in one hit. Get up to date with all the Southern drama in Nashville, get hooked on Tom Hardy’s Taboo, binge Big Little Lies, or watch Jude Law’s much-lauded performance in The Young Pope.

Or you can ‘crack’ yourself up with Catastrophe - Have an egg’cellent Easter with NEON.