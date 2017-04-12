Holiday happenings in Napier

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 12:34

To mark the end of Term One Bay Skate is holding a special event which includes the chance to win free entry for the whole school holidays.

There is free entry from 4pm tomorrow to the Start of the School Holidays Party, plus a free BBQ, half price rentals, and more. Bad weather may cause it to be postponed - please check Facebook for details.

Other Napier City Council owned facilities on Marine Parade are also hosting special activities these holidays.

Sally Jackson, Manager of Visitor Experiences stated that Napier certainly was a drawcard for both locals and visitors over the school holidays. "The number of activities you can get up to in one day is outstanding and it is that variety that draws the crowds. There is all sorts of fun things to do from mini golf to exploring MTG Hawke’s Bay, to getting the adrenalin going with a swim with the sharks!"

Sharks are the overall theme for the National Aquarium of New Zealand’s holiday programme for 6 to 12 year olds in the second week of the school holidays.

The National Aquarium is also the site for the Great Easter Egg Hunt, which finishes on Easter Monday (17th April).

The Music Box, featuring interactive music stations suitable for Year 7s and older, will be at Taradale Park from 18 to 22 April, and open between 10am and 4pm. This free event is being hosted by Zeal and YCON, the Youth Council of Napier.

Over Easter and on ANZAC Day Par2 MiniGolf will be offering second games for half price. Par2’s mascot Seamore will also drop by the National Aquarium on Easter Saturday between 10.30am and 1pm, and is more than willing to pose for a photo.

MTG Hawke’s Bay is setting up a family drop in zone, will be holding clay workshops for kids, and has extra activities planned for ANZAC Day.

The drop in zone will feature craft activities and a reading space, complementing the existing Art Deco inspired colouring wall.

MTG will also be opening three hours earlier than normal, at 7am, on ANZAC Day, and entry is free. Related stories for children will be read aloud on the hour every hour from 10am to 2pm, and it will be a great opportunity to view the World War One exhibition From the uttermost Ends of the Earth - Hawke’s Bay at War 1914-1918 before it closes on 30th April.

Animals are a common theme of the free holiday programme running at Napier and Taradale Libraries as well. The libraries have a wide variety of sessions for ages 2 through to 11 and older, such fun penguin stories and crafts, dog safety, making your own clay creations, "spidery" books and ghostly tales, and creative writing.

The Napier Aquatic Centre runs a regular school holiday programme, and there are still some spaces left this time.

Holiday programme places are limited.