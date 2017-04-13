Nigel Latta and John Campbell to host TVNZ's 'What Next'?

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 08:42

Acclaimed TV host and clinical psychologist, Nigel Latta, and renowned journalist and host of RNZ’s Checkpoint, John Campbell, are set to present What Next? Screened LIVE over five consecutive nights, the new TVNZ series asks New Zealand how we could look in 20 years’ time, and what role we should take now in shaping 2037.

In this multi-platform series, Latta, Campbell and a group of forward-thinking Kiwis will ask the big question- is the world heading towards the apocalypse or a better, brighter future for all of us? This is New Zealand’s chance to say what we want for ourselves and look at where we’re headed versus where we want to be.

Utilising research from the University of Auckland’s School of Psychology and including results from a soon-to-be-released national survey, What Next? asks New Zealanders what we should do with the preservation of the environment, the direction of the economy, the possibilities of technology and how to adapt to current and upcoming social issues.

With a TV biography that includes Mind Over Money with Nigel Latta and The Hard Stuff with Nigel Latta, New Zealand’s most famous psychologist is turning his focus to our collective future and putting the power in the hands of Kiwis:

"What if instead of waiting for politicians to tell us how the future should be, we told them? What if instead of us voting for their competing visions, they had to build ours?"

Joining Nigel is iconic broadcaster and host of RNZ’s Checkpoint, John Campbell, who is excited to find out where New Zealanders sit on the topics that will shape our future.

"To achieve the future we want, we need to make decisions that will create a country we’re proud to pass down to the people who follow us. This is a discussion with New Zealanders for New Zealanders and I’m delighted to be a part of it."

Playing a crucial role in the conversation is a panel of Futurists - a group of New Zealanders who are passionate about preparing for what’s ahead. The Futurists are: social entrepreneur Derek Handley; Chief Executive of the McGuinness Institute, Wendy McGuinness; indigenous social entrepreneur Shay Wright; Frances Valintine, named one of the world's top 50 education tech innovators; and Sacha McMeeking, co-founder of TÅ« MÄia. These forward-thinkers are all leaders in their fields and will bring their specialised knowledge and views to the discussion.

Kiwis can engage with the series on multiple platforms, putting forward their point of view from the initial questionnaire to engaging online with the LIVE television screening, available via TVNZ 1 and tvnz.co.nz.

Made with support from New Zealand on Air, What Next? is coming soon to TVNZ 1 and tvnz.co.nz.