WatchMe announces new digital series and two new channels

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 08:45

NZME has announced their highly successful, free video-on-demand website, www.watchme.co.nz, is set to expand with the launch of 16 new entertainment series and two new channels, News and Sport.

Launched in 2015 with exclusive comedy content, WatchMe has become the premier destination for viewers looking for New Zealand-made short-form video content. The success of WatchMe Comedy has propelled NZME to expand into broader-appeal content this year with 16 newly commissioned shows. In addition, WatchMe will be home to NZME’s growing news productions, includingNZ Herald Focus, which is already streamed over a million times each week, and sports shows including the recently-released Coffee Run, Skin Deep and Stand Off.

"NZME is investing while traditional broadcasters are retreating from original New Zealand content. WatchMe’s success to date is proof that audiences and advertisers flock to well-produced and engaging content produced in NZ," says Cameron Death, NZME’s Head of Video. "The talent both in front of and behind the camera is unprecedented for this market and we’re excited to let NZME’s digital audience of almost 2.5 million New Zealanders see great original content made by Kiwis, for Kiwis."

"As consumers’ appetite for different forms of video content continues to rapidly evolve, we are seeing more and more client demand for these types of premium video opportunities. This new initiative from NZME is yet another example of the lines between linear TV and online video moving closer and closer to each other," said Andrew Reinholds, Managing Partner at leading media agency OMD.

The shows were created by some of New Zealand’s most talented writers, including Oliver Page, Florence Noble, Shoshana McCallum and Donna Brookbanks. The launch will include:

In The Field with Kura Forrester - A satirical current affairs show with a New Zealand focus. Fronted by the hilarious Kura Forrester, In The Fieldisn’t afraid to push boundaries, tackle the big issues or make you piss yourself laughing. Wait, what?

Berry: Voiceover Artist Extraordinaire - A series that follows the trials and tribulations of Berry, a struggling voice-over artist who gets given the worst jobs by the worst people.

Waiheke Republique - A comedy about the citizens of Waiheke Island dealing with the fallout of their independence from New Zealand.

Tinder Nightmare - A hilarious animated recreation of the worst Tinder dates ever.

The Intern - Ellie has just started an internship, working for her favourite radio show, Fletch, Vaughan and Megan! However, for reasons unknown, they have a vendetta against Ellie, and her dream job quickly nosedives into a daily battleground.

The new shows will debut later in April and be available across NZME’s digital sites including watchme.co.nz, nzherald.co.nz, and the extensive reach of leading entertainment brands such as ZM, The Hits and Hauraki. WatchMe is also available on Apple TV via a dedicated app.

Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/212658511/444f9307ef