Razor-sharp dance by the RNZB

Three by Ekman. Pic: Ross Brown.

Energy and rhythm are just some of the hallmarks of young Swedish choreographer Alexander Ekman’s acclaimed dance works to be presented by the RNZB this May and June.

"…Witty and sophisticated…" is how the New York Times described his Tuplet. The Daily Telegraph said the "sheer speed" of his Episode 31 "was thrilling".

In 2016 the Royal New Zealand Ballet premiered Ekman’s Cacti as part of their smash-hit Speed of Light tour which featured in the Auckland Arts Festival and the New Zealand Festival. Cacti quickly became an audience favourite with a New Zealand critic hailing its "cheeky effervescence, irrepressible energy and beguiling wit."

Now, the national ballet company of 36 dancers will perform three of his dance works in one night and tour to five New Zealand centres from 17 May - 15 June.

Francesco Ventriglia, the RNZB’s Artistic Director, says: "We’re bringing Cacti back with two additional acclaimed works. It’s the first time these three works have ever been performed together. It’s a great chance to get to know Alexander Ekman better. He never disappoints and is quite simply a genius."

"This is contemporary ballet at its very best with the most dynamic lighting and stylish staging. But above all, Alex knows how to entertain. Three by Ekman really will be a great night out" says Francesco.

Tuplet, created for Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet and premiered at The Joyce Theater, New York, in 2012, is for just six dancers and is the most intimate of the three works, riffing off the split-second precision of contemporary ballet dancers at the top of their game.

Episode 31, made for the Senior Graduation Class at The Juilliard School and premiered in New York in 2011, is larger in scale, a torrent of youthful vigour harnessing the energy of New York City.

Cacti (2010) brings it all together, combining hilarious insights into the dancers’ innermost thoughts with a mesmerising musicality. Once again, the RNZB will be joined by the New Zealand String Quartet onstage for all performances.

Three by Ekman performed by the Royal New Zealand Ballet

17 May - 15 June touring to Wellington, Auckland, Napier, Christchurch, Dunedin.

http://rnzb.org.nz