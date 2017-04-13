Flight-themed quilt exhibition coming to Taupo

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 16:47

A touring display of unique flight-themed quilts are coming to TaupÅ Museum this weekend.

The exhibition has been created out of the Aotearoa National Quilters’ Association’s tenth biennial challenge to members to create a 75cm squared quilt. Twenty quilts were selected to tour the country for the exhibition, Flight.

Exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said the work of the quilting association was always of a high standard and creatives always looked forward to seeing what their biennial challenge produced.

"The theme of flight can be interpreted in many ways, and these quilts span everything from the traditional to the contemporary," Ms Stephen said.

Exhibition convener Paula Cole said Flight was an opportunity to view textile art at its best. "The designs are diverse, featuring birds, planes and abstract ideas," she said.

All quilts are all for sale and will be able to be collected once the exhibition completes its tour next month.

Flight runs from April 15 to May 8. TaupÅ Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and is free to children and TaupÅ District residents with proof of address.