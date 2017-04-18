Italian Film Festival comes to New Zealand - bravissimo!

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 14:24

Movie buffs prepare: the Italian Film Festival is coming to New Zealand. Featuring a heady selection of films that celebrate Italian life in all its forms, The Cinema Italiano Festival will begin its six month national tour in June 2017.

Curated by New Zealand’s favourite Italian - actor, director and playwright Paolo Rotondo - the Festival will open in Christchurch, before moving through the country via Nelson, Tauranga, Havelock North, Auckland and Wellington before its final screenings in Napier in December.

Rotondo says this year the Festival will bring the Italian community, Kiwis and Italian culture together around the "light of cinema".

"I am extremely proud and thrilled about our 2017 line-up. Our resources are tiny but our ambitions are great - that is to create a daring, innovative, charming and inclusive event for all tastes," says Rotondo.

The Cinema Italiano Festival will honour Italian filmmaking past and present with an impressive and interesting lineup of cinematic treats. Each city will open with a digitally re-mastered version of the classic comedy ‘Roman Holiday’, a giddy Valentine to Roma starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.

Other Festival highlights include Nunziante’s comedy ‘Where Am I Going?’, the highest grossing film in Italian cinema history; Genovese’s dramatic comedy Perfect Strangers that explores what happens when a group of good friends gather for dinner and take part in an innocent experiment resulting in some eye-opening disclosure; and Visconti’s 1960 gritty crime film, Rocco and His Brothers starring Alain Delon and Annie Girardot.

For dates, bookings, tickets and information visit www.cinemaitalianonz.com