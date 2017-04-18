Fieldays No. 8 Wire National Art Award exhibition opens this Thursday

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 17:01

The winner of the 2017 Fieldays No 8 Wire National Art Award will be revealed at a ceremony at Hamilton’s ArtsPost this Thursday (20 April).

Twenty-eight artworks are in the running for the prestigious award partnered by Farmlands and managed by Waikato Museum.

Renowned public art and sculpture expert Dr Robin Woodward, from the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Art, has the challenging task of selecting first, second and third place.

The overall winner will receive $7,000, second and third place-getters will receive $1,000 and $500 respectively from the NZ National Fieldays Society. Society President Peter Carr will present the Fieldays President’s Choice Award.

An exhibition featuring all of the finalists will run from 21 April 2017 to 22 May 2017 at ArtsPost. Visitors to the exhibition can vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Selected artworks will also be on display at Fieldays from 14 June to 17 June at Mystery Creek.