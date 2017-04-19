Back for another splash

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 17:07

Paws in the Pool, an event where dogs can swim in Waterworld’s outdoor pool, is back for a second year.

On Saturday 22 April from 1pm to 4pm, Waterworld's outdoor pool will open to dogs to take a dip and participate in the best retrieval competition, or take a picture as a memento in the dog photo booth.

Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford says this family-friendly event brings together dog owners and their beloved dogs.

"We're excited to bring together dogs and their owners at this safe and fun water-based event. Last year we had around 300 dogs come along from all over the north island and we’re hoping for even more this year," says Ms Stanford.

"There are heaps of spot prizes up for grabs on the day including best doggy manners and best dressed dog."

Waterworld’s Operations Manager Janice Eland says this is an exciting use of their facility.

"The event is the weekend after the outdoor pool season officially ends so it’s the perfect time to allow dogs to make a splash before the pool is thoroughly treated for Winter. This is the only large-scale pool-based event for dogs in Hamilton and Waterworld is proud to host it," says Ms Eland.

Entry to the event is $2 per dog and all proceeds will go to HURRAH (Humane Rescue Rehabilitation and Rehoming Charitable Trust) and New Lives Animal Rescue. Entry to other areas of Waterworld will remain the standard entry fee (humans only).

Paws in the Pool is a collaborative project organised by the Council's Animal Education and Control team and Waterworld; and is proudly supported by The Breeze and Yours Droolly.

