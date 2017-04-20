Tickets selling for A Ship, A Bay, A Drowning play in Tairua

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 12:25

Drama enthusiasts in Tairua are well into rehearsals for their show ‘A Ship, a Bay, a Drowning’, and tickets are selling fast.

The show at Tairua Community Hall on Friday 5 May and Saturday 6 May are part of the events being held for the Commemoration of the 175th Anniversary of the death of a sailor at Te Karo Bay.

Described as part traditional 19th Century Musical Hall, part history - it tells the story of the HMS Tortoise and the death of seaman William Samson.

"Tairua Heritage Players will be performing sketches - some of them humorous and some serious - and singing some of those good old melodies," says Auriol Farquhar. "We’ll be issuing an invitation to the audience to join in with the final songs."

Tairua School Kapa Haka group will also be appearing, contributing a Maori aspect to the occasion. During the interval the Royal NZ Navy saxophone quartet will play.

Tickets are available from Tairua Information Centre at $20. Seating is limited, so get in early. There will be a cash bar and some nibbles provided. The show starts at 7.00pm, but the Hall and bar will be open from 6.00 pm.

"We are not trying to make a great profit, but any proceeds will be going to support Tairua Heritage Group, which is working to develop heritage resources in Tairua," Auriol says.

Royal New Zealand Navy officiating at 175th Commemoration Tairua

Pictured: HMS Tortoise in full sailing rig (Photo courtesy New Zealand Navy).

Story panels are being developed that will be unveiled on the site during the series of events on May 5 to 7. In addition to the performance by local actors, these include talks by noted historians and an official ceremony by the Royal New Zealand Navy and its jazz trio and quartet.

For tickets or a brochure about the event, contact the Tairua Information Centre on Ph 07 864 7575 or email info.tairua@xtra.co.nz

Te Karo Bay is also known as Sailors Grave Beach