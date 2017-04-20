Upcoming events at CoCA

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 15:34

David Shrigley: Lose Your Mind

Until Sunday 28 May

Admission $10 / $8 concession / under 12s and Friends of CoCA free / free for everyone on Tuesdays

CoCA Centre of Contemporary Art Toi Moroki is a space for new art and new experiences. Be moved, be challenged, be inspired. On now: the first major show in New Zealand by wildly popular British artist, David Shrigley. David Shrigley: Lose Your Mind is open until Sunday 28 May.

CoCA Create! Coils of Clay Children’s Workshop

Wednesday 26 April / 1-3pm

$20 / Friends of CoCA $15

Book at coca.org.nz

Be inspired by David Shrigley: Lose Your Mind and join artist Janna van Hasselt to learn how to coil-build and extrude clay to create sculptures.

After the pieces are fired in a kiln, you can take your hand-made clay creations home. All materials and firing provided. Ideal for enthusiasts of messy play, this workshop is suitable for children aged 7-12.

Dr. Sketchy’s: Animal Shapes (R18)

Thursday 27 April / 6.30-10pm

$15 / Friends of CoCA $10

Book at coca.org.nz

Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School is a night of life drawing like no other. It’s an evening of drinking and drawing mixed with beastly burlesque.

Animal Shapes is being held at CoCA to celebrate the exhibition David Shrigley: Lose Your Mind. David Shrigley is a master of scathing one liners, crudely composed drawings and a creator of strange and amusing objects. Sketchy attendees will be welcome to view the exhibition before the drawing begins. It’ll certainly be a room with a zoo!

No art 'koalafications' needed to attend - all abilities are welcome. Creative critter dress ups are encouraged - feathered, furry, or fantastically ferocious!.

CoCA Create! Make a Robot Artist Children’s Workshop

Saturday 06 May / 1-3pm

$10 / Friends of CoCA $5

Book at coca.org.nz

Join CoCA Create! and be inspired by David Shrigley’s popular and amusing work, The Artist, to make a drawing robot!

With local artist Jacquelyn Greenbank, you'll use an array of everyday objects cleverly put together to create your own artistic automaton. Suitable for children aged 7-12.