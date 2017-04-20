Demons Don't Knock to screen at Action on Film Festival in Las Vegas

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 16:16

Brother and sister team Leah and Daniel Perriam have made a breakthrough against all odds with their feature film DEMONS DONT KNOCK. This film in the Horror/psychological thriller genre was filmed in North Canterbury over two years.

The advice for new filmmakers is always to approach the film commission however the commission advised Daniel and Leah that because they self funded and don't have a track record with them they could not be of assistance. Despite this the duo's film Demons Don't Knock has now been invited to screen in a luxury location at a prestigious festival.

Demons Don't Knock was made by the brother and sister duo, one who has debilitating chronic fatigue after a major surgery by a surgeon who was later prosecuted and the other who suddenly developed a rare seizure disorder as an adult that led to some very dark and strange things. They were compelled to make this film at any cost.

Against the odds Leah and Daniel made Demons Don't Knock and now it will be screened at the amazing Brenden Theatres in the Palms Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, as part of Action on Film Festival.

Daniel trained in England as an actor at one of the top drama schools and with Leah, has made many short films and a television pilot.

This film is different though. Brought about by many personal experiences and mixed with a lot of scientific thoughts about the possibility of an afterlife, questions of how it might exist and if there is a link to the living.

Made with entertainment in mind but designed with an abundance of thought provoking material that lingers long after viewing.

Filmed over 2 years with very minimal crew and with all the money Leah and Daniel could put together.

Alfred Russel Wallace devised the theory of natural selection during malarial dreams.

Lewis Carroll wrote Alice in Wonderland after suffering from a rare seizure disorder.

Leah Perriam suffered Simple Partial Seizures. What did she see?

'It feels like my soul is being ripped from my body. There is some kind of afterlife. I know because I was halfway there and I'm telling you that as well as light, there are some dark things lurking.'