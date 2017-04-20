Original Twin Peaks coming to Neon for a limited time

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 16:24

Diane, 8am, 1st May. I am entering the town of Twin Peaks, 5 miles south of the Canadian border, 12 miles west of the state line. Never seen so many trees in my life. The rumours with the locals is that streaming service NEON will have the first two seasons of Twin Peaks available for May only. The only way to find out who killed Laura Palmer is to watch the original series before the new one hits NEON on May 22nd.

"Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don’t plan it. Don’t wait for it. Just let it happen." Agent Cooper

Whether you know who killed Laura or not, May has your present all sorted, so settle in with a damn fine cup of coffee and a piece of cherry pie and rediscover the original

series before it all happens again on May 22nd. The owls will be watching you.

DON’T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME EVENT ON NEON.

SEASONS 1 AND 2 AVAILABLE FROM MONDAY 1 MAY TO WEDNESDAY 31 MAY.

THE NEW TWIN PEAKS AVAILABLE EXPRESS EACH WEEK FROM MONDAY 22 MAY.