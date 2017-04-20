Upper Hutt's Youth in Parks event on during school holidays

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 16:58

Following on from the success of the summer Youth in Parks programme, Upper Hutt City Council’s Activation team are all set to run a very special and free event this school holidays. An Amazing Race and Scavenger Hunt will take place in the park area behind Upper Hutt Central Library. The sports-themed Amazing Race will provide a fun day out for kids aged 9 - 14. Upper Hutt’s youth will get a chance to bring their mates and have a go at solving the challenges to win some amazing prizes. A free sausage sizzle will also be provided by the Activation team.

The Activation team hosts many events across different demographics. The Youth in Parks initiative was started in 2015 when a gap was identified in events that were provided to engage youth in the community.

"We designed the Youth in Parks programme based on popular activities and ideas collected from local intermediate and college students," explains Activation’s Recreation Advisor, David King.

Over 150 youth took part in fun games and activities at various parks across Upper Hutt, when Youth in Parks began, in 2015.

Amazing Race and Scavenger Hunt details

Date: Wednesday 26 April 2017

Time: 10.30 am - 12.30 pm

Live updates: Keep up to date with events, postponements, and cancellations on Activation’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ActivationUH