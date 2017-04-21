Rolleston Reserve is a magical park these holidays

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 12:03

Rolleston Reserve is coming to life with animated dinosaurs, kittens and alien invaders these school holidays.

The reserve is the first park in Selwyn to become a ‘Magical Park’ where children are guided by an app that allows them to herd cats, see dinosaurs brought back to life, and witness what an alien invasion would look like.

"The app involves children in a number of fun tasks at parks including finding dinosaur eggs, and herding kittens which provides a great workout," says Selwyn District Council Senior Events and Recreation Advisor Dave Tippett.

"The app combines technology and physical activity in a free engaging activity for families to try out over the school holidays."

The ‘Magical Park’ app is designed for kids aged 6-11. It can be downloaded for free from Google Play or the ITunes App Store for free. It is compatible with iPhone 5+, iPad 3+, or android devices with a compass, gyroscope, accelerometer and GPS.

The average playing time for kids using the app is 30-60 minutes and in this time kids typically cover between 700 meters and 2 kilometers.

"Magical Park is being trialled at Rolleston Reserve and if it proves popular we will look at introducing it at some other parks across Selwyn," says Mr Tippett.

Signage has been installed at Rolleston Reserve near the skate area with information on how to participate in Magical Park.