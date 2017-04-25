Hip Hop International NZ gears up for world qualifiers

Tuesday, 25 April, 2017 - 11:17

Hip Hop International Zealand this week will host yet again the hip hop national finals at Vodafone Events Centre in Auckland from 27th - 29th April 2017. The competition has a track record of being the vehicle that catapults kiwi’s to international gold medal success with IDCO ‘The Bradas’ being the current two time back to back world champions.

Hip Hop International New Zealand (once called Street Dance New Zealand) over the past 3 months has been running regional qualifying competitions around New Zealand in Auckland, Waikato/ Bay Of Plenty, Wellington, South Island, Northland and Hawkes Bay. The finalists from the regions will come to battle it out at the national finals for their place to compete in Phoenix, Arizona in August at the World Hip Hop Championships up against 64 countries and 3,500 dancers from all corners of the globe.

The Hip Hop National Championships competition includes 6 events over 5 days including workshops, Mega Day (Mega crews and high school crews) 2 on 2 all style battles, prelims and the finals night. This year over 50 crews have entered and over 1,000 dancers will go head to head, all vying for an opportunity to represent their country.

The competition is all about "Uniting the world of hip hop through dance." Says Hip Hop International.

Street Dance NZ was started in 2007 in South Auckland to provide opportunities and a platform for young people to grow through a shared dance experience in a positive environment. All these events are alcohol and smokefree. This year the event partnered with Smokefree with the "Keeping up with the crew" campaign providing free community hip hop workshops all around the country with New Zealand’s top choreographers.

The organization has had an enormous impact in the NZ community and nation through empowering young people to live with a purpose, train hard, learn teamwork, discipline, improve fitness and health, develop leadership skills, goal setting and facilitating a pathway to pursue their dreams.

Thank you to Smokefree, Te Kaha, Last Level Clothing, Mai FM, Russell Athletic, DANZ and Custom Teez.

Last years event sold out. Buy tickets from ticketdirect.co.nz.