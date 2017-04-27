Dunedin to host 2017 APRA Silver Scroll Awards

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 06:45

We’re delighted to announce the great southern city of Dunedin will host the APRA Silver Scroll Awards for the first time in 2017.

The much loved and anticipated date on the music calendar will take place on Thursday 28th September at the Dunedin Town Hall, and will include the usual line up of stellar performances, acclaimed awards, and moving tributes.

The APRA Silver Scroll Awards have been held in Christchurch and Wellington in the past with great success, and this year it is the turn of the many hundreds of songwriters from the south to share in this annual celebration of New Zealand’s best music.

"The APRA Silver Scroll Awards are unique and it’s a privilege to showcase great New Zealand music in a city so steeped in its own musical heritage. There are more songwriters in Dunedin per capita than any other city in the country so it’s time we shared this celebration with them" says APRA’s Head of NZ Operations, Anthony Healey.

We’re also very excited to announce the Music Director for 2017 is the illustrious Shayne Carter. The man behind Straitjacket Fits, the Double Happys, and Dimmer, a prodigal son of Dunedin himself will be taking the helm and curating all the excellent musical performances which take place throughout the night.

"It'll be fun playing musical match ups and trying to find an interesting, and hopefully not so obvious array of artists to perform the songs and maybe find angles in them that the writers may never have thought of" says Shayne.

The awards (as always) will comprise the presentation of the APRA Silver Scroll Award, the SOUNZ Contemporary Award, the APRA Maioha Award, the APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award, and the APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award, as well as an induction of one legendary act into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

Entries for all awards will open on Monday 1st May via our website.

Keep your eyes peeled for more details in coming months, but for now, save the date:

Thursday 28th September at the Dunedin Town Hall.