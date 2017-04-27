TVNZ announce 16 Kiwis set to compete in Survivor New Zealand

|
[ login or create an account ]
More than 8,000 Kiwi hopefuls threw their buffs into the ring, all wanting their chance to be part of the inaugural Survivor New Zealand. But only 16 made it to Nicaraguan shores.
These 16 Kiwi ‘Survivors’ hail from all over the country and all walks of life, but the one thing they all have in common: they’re here to play for a life-changing cash prize of $100,000 and the coveted title of New Zealand’s first Sole Survivor!
TVNZ can now reveal their identities…
THE 16 KIWI SURVIVORS ARE:
Avi , 32, Youth Expedition Leader, Wellington
Barb , 53, Mum, Auckland
Dee , 29, Customer Service, Auckland
Georgia , 26, Singer/Dancer, Palmerston North
Hannah , 27, Kindergarten Teacher, Whangarei
Izzy , 30, Oil Rig Steward, Auckland
Jak , 22, Banking Consultant, Lower Hutt
Lee , 29, Canyoning Guide, Motueka
Lou , 19, Farmer, North Canterbury
Mike , 27, Business Analyst, Tauranga
Nate , 45, Senior Police Sergeant, Dannevirke
Sala , 40, Youth Worker, Christchurch
Shannon , 24, Zookeeper, Christchurch
Shay , 27, Business Support Coordinator, Hamilton
Tom , 26, Teacher, Tauranga
Tony , 55, Ex-Army, Gisborne
Split into Tribes, contestants will spend up to 40 days in a Nicaraguan jungle, battling it out in an ultimate test of endurance, strength and strategy.
Each week, the Survivors compete in reward and Immunity Challenges, with weekly eliminations by vote at Tribal Council, until there is only one 'Sole Survivor'.
Reward Challenges offer the contestants much-needed opportunities to win luxury items, while Immunity Challenges allow contestants and Tribes to win immunity from elimination and Tribal Council.
Eliminations take place at Tribal Council, where each player is held accountable for their actions in the game. Here they must also cast a silent vote to eliminate one of their own.
Minds and bodies will be pushed to the extreme, as they battle it out in physically demanding challenges, while mentally playing their way through calculating and strategic gameplay that will test their moral values.
Survivor New Zealand airs Sundays at 7pm and Mondays at 7.30pm from 7 May on TVNZ 2 or live-streamed at tvnz.co.nz/survivornz . Missed an episode? Catch up on all the twists and turns on TVNZ OnDemand.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.