Commercial fishing the focus of Graeme Sinclair’s new show

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 11:19

Gone Fishin’s Graeme Sinclair is set to release a new hour-long documentary series on commercial fishing.

Ocean Bounty, which begins on Three on Sunday, April 30 at 5pm, shares stories about the diverse nature of modern-day fishing around New Zealand and further afield.

"There are 13 stories, predominantly about the commercial industry, but in a lot of cases it’s also about the environment, science and the nature of a shared fishery," Sinclair said.

"Plus some real bloody characters and unbelievable photography."

Sinclair, a former underwater cameraman and adventure guide, began his TV career in 1993 with Gone Fishin’.

24 seasons and over 600 episodes later, he may have taken on his greatest challenge yet.

"Gone Fishin' is a doddle, you can go out and do it in a day, but some of these shows have taken weeks to film. It requires a different budget and there's a lot more detail in making an hour of television and ensuring you hold a story for that length of time requires plenty of action.

"This is Gone Fishin' on steroids."

Ocean Bounty kicks off in the deep-south, following the establishment of the Fiordland Lobster Company and the unique arrangement of the Fiordland Marine Guardians.

"The first story explains how in Fiordland the cray fisherman fish outside the fiords and all the internal waterways are available for recreational purposes.

"That is an accord that was reached between commercial and recreational fishers to make sure they work together for the betterment of the resource and it works a treat."

Among many great stories, Ocean Bounty explores the Ross Sea and South Georgia fisheries long lining for toothfish, chases squid near the Auckland Islands and follows mussels from spat on Northland beaches to farms off the Coromandel Peninsula.

Sinclair said it’s a privilege to tell so many interesting stories.

"One guy is telling me about how his boat sunk from out beneath him in the Great Australian Bight, when he was a young skipper of twenty one.

"Another guy is talking about being attacked by a great white. That has quite a bit of impact.

"I don't want to give too much away, but if you want to learn about commercial fishing, gain a greater understanding of resource management and the investment in science, then check out Ocean Bounty.

"We are talking about sustainable fisheries and sound management plus a strong environmental message, all through the eyes of some pretty amazing people. It’s well worth a watch!"

Ocean Bounty is a 13 episode series that begins on Three on Sunday, April 30 at 5pm.