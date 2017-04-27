Massey staff lending expertise for Reel Earth Film Festival

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 14:21

Massey staff are lending their expertise to filmgoers Reel Earth Environment Film Festival over the coming weeks.

The Festival seeks, selects, and accolades the best new films from around New Zealand and around the world in the arena of nature and the environment. The films are shown around the Manawatu and are run in conjunction with a number of events around the Region, such as a film-making workshop hosted and run by Massey staff, as well as screenings at local community centres.

There is a focus on bringing in experts to answer questions about the films. One of these experts is Associate Professor Isabel Castro, of the Institute of Agriculture and Environment, who will hold an after-film discussion with filmgoers at the conclusion of the Festival’s opening film, The Messenger, a film which explores our deep-seated connection to birds and warns that the uncertain fate of songbirdsat the Globe Theatre on Monday May 1.

The opening celebration starts at 5:30pm with the film starting at 6.30pm. Welcoming speeches will be given by Chris Whaiapu (RangitÄne), Mayor Grant Smith and Councillor Brent Barrett (Festival founder).

A repeat screening on The Messenger, will take place on Friday May 5 at Youth Space in Palmerston North, with Massey’s Associate Professor Phil Battley, of the Institute of Agriculture and Environment, giving his insights over pizza.

The other 14 films will play around Palmerston North and Feilding.