TVNZ highlights week 18 - The Naked Choir

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 09:15

The Naked Choir

Sing your heart out with TVNZ 1's aca-awesome new series, The Naked Choir. Join host Jeff Hunkin on the search to find New Zealand's most entertaining a cappella singing group.

Also on 1 this week, follow high-flying heart surgeon Dr Hugh Knight in new Aussie drama series, Doctor Doctor.

And what happens when a couple is ready to say ‘I do!’ but their family say ‘I don’t’? Find out in 2's ground-breaking new reality series Bride And Prejudice.

Also this week - it's the showdown of all showdowns with the Grand Final of My Kitchen Rules.

New Series

The Naked Choir

Sunday 30th April, 8.30pm

It's the ultimate test of the human voice!

The Naked Choir is a brand new series following host Jeff Hunkin, on the search to find New Zealand's most entertaining, a cappella singing group.

This series demands performances from groups that are a cappella, aka the "naked" voice, and aims to take gifted amateurs and transform them into rounded, impressive and polished performers.

The Naked Choir was made with funding from NZ On Air.

New Series

Doctor Doctor

Wednesday 3rd May, 8.30pm

After a spectacular fall from grace, high-flying heart surgeon Dr Hugh Knight (Rodger Corser, Rush) receives a life-changing punishment from the Medical Tribunal - he is forced to work for a year as a country GP in his former hometown.

A lot has changed since Hugh last checked into Whyhope...

Grand Final

My Kitchen Rules

Sunday - Thursday, 7.30pm

It's all come down to this... who will be crowned the 2017 champions of My Kitchen Rules?

This season, the contestants have worked harder and played dirtier than ever before, but only one team will take the title and the $250,000 prize.

Over five nights, the remaining teams give it everything they've got in a week that will push them all to their limits.

New Season

Britain's Got Talent

Saturday 29th April, 7pm

Britain’s Got Talent returns to Saturday nights for a fun-filled 11th season packed with action and variety!

With laughter, tears and bromances along the way, our four formidable judges - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams - are back in the search for the most exciting talent around.

New Series

Bride And Prejudice

Monday 1st May, 8.45pm

Getting married should be one of the happiest days of a person's life. But for these five couples, their pre-wedding nerves aren't about their future spouse, but their family and friends.

These couples are fighting with their families due to their age, sexual orientation, religion or the colour of their partner's skin.

With all the added stress their families are putting on the nearly newlyweds, will they make it up the aisle?

Movie: Gangs of New York

Friday 5th May, 8.30pm

Two rival gang leaders vie for power, love and respect in rough-and-tumble 1860s New York City.

This epic tale of vengeance and survival from acclaimed director Martin Scorsese was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won two Golden Globes.

New Series

Murder Calls

Sunday 30th April, 9.35pm

Murder Calls reveals cases that were solved by the power of one of our most innocuous devices - the phone. Giving a never-before-seen or heard insight into the minds of the murderers through crucial phone calls that finally cracked the case.

New Series

Grand Slam Fishing

Saturday 29th April, 3.20pm

TVNZ 1’s new fishing show breaks records- Dazza style!

Fishing icon Darren "Dazza" Cleave meets locals in some of the most extreme angling spots in the Pacific… and then tries to break their records.

Premiere

Wonderful World of Disney: Million Dollar Arm

Saturday 29th April, 7pm

Sometimes to win, you have to change the game.

Jon Hamm stars in this uplifting film about a down-on-his-luck sports agent who recruits Indian cricket players to play baseball in the U.S.

Movie: Faster

Monday 1st may, 8.30pm

Get ready to rock! DUKE's action-packed movie Faster stars Dwayne Johnson as a man on a vengeance-fuelled rampage.

After 10 years in prison, Driver (Dwayne Johnson) has one mission - to avenge the murder of his brother during the botched bank robbery that led to his imprisonment.

Sunday Premiere Movie: View From The Top

Sunday 30th April, 8.45pm

The sky's the limit for country-girl Donna Jensen (Gwyneth Paltrow) in TVNZ 2’s View From The Top.

Donna Jensen dreams of pursuing a life far beyond the confines of her Nevada home-town. When Donna spots Sally Weston (Candice Bergen, Sweet Home Alabama) on television discussing her glamorous job as a flight attendant, she becomes intent on becoming Nevada's most successful trolley-dolly.

New Season

Sport on DUKE

Sat 29th April - Fri 5th May

Bundesliga - Catch all the live action as Bayer Leverkusen host Shalke at 6.20am Saturday.

MLS Soccer - Watch Toronto FC host Houston Dynamo Saturday at 11:30am and FC Dallas up against Portland Timbers on Sunday at 12pm.

AFL - Live coverage of Hawthorn taking on St Kilda on Saturday at 3:30pm and then Essendon go head to head with Melbourne on Sunday at 3pm.

WRC - Enjoy Super Stage 13 of the Rally of Argentina live at 4am on Sunday followed by Super Stage 18, the power stage El Condor on Monday morning at 3am.