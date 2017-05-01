Havoc returns to bFM Breakfast

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 10:02

95bFM is suitably jubilant to reveal that Mikey Havoc returns to helm the Breakfast Show from next Monday, May 8.

Fans of Kyuss, kinesiology and uncensored social commentary will rejoice as Mikey Havoc takes Auckland by the scruff and gives it a good seeing to on weekday mornings.

General Manager Hugh Sundae says that Havoc’s appointment is a vital ingredient to boost bFM’s role as an incubator of broadcasting talent.

"We’ve had loads of new volunteers come on board in the past couple of years. Training as presenters, producers, journalists and feature contributors. For fresh talent to thrive they need to learn from the best. Mikey is the essence of independent broadcasting who challenges everyone he works with to be brave and take risks. His role at bFM will be as much about mentoring the next generation as it is about motivating listeners to get out amongst it," he says.

"And let’s be honest, he opens doors and attracts partners that make it much easier for us to exist in what continues to be a tough sandpit to play in."

Mikey Havoc is of course fizzing at the opportunity to wake up Aucklanders with local music, independent news and must-listen features. "I am truly flattered and humbled to be bFM Breakfast host once more," he says.

"It means sharing the start of each new day with my fellow Aucklanders on the best radio station in the world; working with amazing, talented and creative people to produce great radio; and playing, discovering and celebrating fantastic music.

"I cannot wait to jump about the 2017 version of 95bFM! I do hope you will join me so we can all hold hands, turn up the volume and breathe in the freedom X."