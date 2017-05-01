Selwyn library events in May

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 12:59

During May local libraries will host fun Science Snippets sessions for kids, three Treaty of Waitangi workshops and will trial a new reading programme called Paws for Reading.

Paws for Reading

From Monday 1 May onwards

An opportunity for primary school aged children to boost their reading skills by reading to a friendly local dog. The programme is designed for children who are not confident reading aloud or who need to develop their reading skills and runs for fifteen minutes each week. Similar programmes have been shown to improve reading fluency and confidence. Dogs are carefully selected by the Selwyn Dog Training Club to be suitable to work with children. To enrol your child in this free programme contact your local library or visit www.selwynlibraries.co.nz

Science Snippets: Illusions

Monday 8 - Thursday 11 May

Science Alive! will visit Selwyn District Libraries to offer free sessions for kids aged 5-10. The sessions will look at the how your eyes can be tricked by an illusion. Sessions will run from 3.30-4.30pm at:

- Lincoln on Monday 8 May,

- Rolleston on Tuesday 9 May,

- Leeston on Wednesday 10 May, and

- Darfield on Thursday 11 May.

Booking is required to attend, see www.selwynlibraries.co.nz

Treaty of Waitangi community workshops

Wednesday 17, 24 and 31 May, 6.30-8.30pm, Darfield Library and Service Centre

Selwyn District Libraries will host three free workshops on aspects of the Treaty of Waitangi and how it affects New Zealand. The workshops are presented by Sharon Tipene of Treaty Education and will discuss the Treaty and its implications in a non-confrontational, participatory process, which will enable you to understand the contemporary debate in a historical context.

- Session One: Pre-Treaty New Zealand, Wednesday 17 May, 6.30-8.30pm.

This session will cover the origins of our ancestors, Māori industry, Declaration of Independence, Te Tiriti O Waitangi/The Treaty of Waitangi (texts and signing process).

- Session Two: Post-Treaty, Wednesday 24 May, 6.30-8.30pm.

This session will cover legislation, assimilation, the Ngāi Tahu story and Treaty claim, and Te Reo Māori/Māori language.

- Session Three. Contemporary issues, Wednesday 31 May, 6.30-8.30pm.

This session will cover Treaty settlements (including the local story of Ngāi Tahu), Principles of the Treaty, culture and racism, the Treaty as a framework for diversity, making it real in our personal and professional lives.

Booking is required - to book please visit www.selwynlibraries.co.nz

Book clubs, Storytime and Rhymetime sessions resume from 1 May for term 2. Libraries have a range of displays including a sign language display at Darfield, a Lakeside Memorial Community Hall display at Leeston, a dyslexia display at Lincoln and a Star Wars display at Rolleston.