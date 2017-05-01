Three produces more first run local content

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 15:06

Three won the night on Friday across all four demographics with The Graham Norton Show, 7 Days and Flick Electric Co. Comedy Gala all winning their timeslots on the evening. The Graham Norton Show won in the key 25-54 demographic as well as Household Shoppers with Kids, 7 Days cleaned up across all four demographics as did the Flick Electric Co. Comedy Gala.

Earlier in the week, Thursday’s action movie Jumper won its timeslot in 25-54, 18-39 and 18-49 followed by Saturday’s movie The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo winning its timeslot across the same three demographics.

Following the recent release of NZ On Air’s Local Content Report Three is also pleased to share that in 2016 it committed more local hours in first run local content, than any other broadcaster in New Zealand with more than 2,100 hours produced.

In radio, Steve Joll from Wellington’s The Breeze breakfast show has an original recipe cranberry ANZAC biscuit that was on sale for the week leading up to ANZAC day with all proceeds going to the Wellington RSA. Sold in conjunction with New World, 2017 was the biggest year of sales so far with a whopping 4,300 packs of CrANZAC biscuits sold, raising $6,500.

Also Mark Sainsbury with RadioLIVE has a special guest from Monday - Friday this week including Mark Vette, Greg Murphy, Precious McKenzie, Sir Don McKinnon and Sir Ray Avery. Guests will be on air between 11am - 12pm.

Finally, Radio Survey results are released this week at 1pm, Thursday 4th May.