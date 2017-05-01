A taste of New Zealand at Eurovision 2017

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 16:49

There’s no music event as outrageous as the Eurovision Song Contest, and there’s no wine company quite like Invivo. Put the two together and you’ve got a prize-winning duet.

Invivo is proud to announce it is the official wine of Eurovision 2017- New Zealand’s first ever involvement with the glitter-fuelled event that brings Europe to a standstill.

Since the competition began in 1956, our wee nation has never been invited to take part. That was all good and well - until Australia was granted permission to enter in 2015.

Now, thanks to the boys at Invivo, we finally have our in.

Invivo’s cofounder, Tim Lightbourne says, "We’re the ideal wine to go with crazy hair, outrageous dresses, way too many wind machines and more white suits than should be legal without a prescription."

Eurovision, returning for its 61st year on 13 May, is what would happen if the X Factor and the Olympics were ever to procreate.

It’s where 43 countries in Europe (and now Australia) send their most flamboyant performers to represent them on a stage that has been graced by the likes of ABBA, Celine Dion and Bucks Fizz. With roughly 200 million people tuning in each year, it’s one of the biggest events on the musical calendar.

Tim and co-founder / winemaker Rob Cameron’s involvement in the world’s largest singing competition is another first for the innovative pair.

The Invivo boys are known for spearheading New Zealand’s first equity crowdfunded winery before producing Graham Norton’s Own wines with Graham and later Paul Henry’s Own Pinot Noir in 2016.

It’s a fitting partnership, since New Zealand’s favourite chat show host and Invivo’s BFF Graham Norton is hosting Eurovision’s UK coverage. Of course, Graham will have a plentiful supply of his wine on hand during the event, courtesy of the Kiwi winemakers. He’ll need it - there’s no telling how low the Brits can go in the wake of Brexit.

And though the Invivo crew can’t hold a torch to Austria’s bearded lady or the terrifying masked metal rockers from Finland, the duo will be on the ground in Kiev, Ukraine to bring some of that unique Kiwi charm to the event.