We’re highlighting Lower Hutt with brand new events

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 10:04

The mysterious lights shining from the top of Lower Hutt’s War Memorial Library finally have an explanation.

Since Sunday three large spotlights have been illuminating the night sky over Lower Hutt. They are a sneak preview of the new annual event currently being created by Hutt City Council and partners, HighLight: Carnival of Lights.

Coming this Labour Weekend in October, HighLight will transform Riddiford Garden in central Lower Hutt into a wonderland of brilliant light installations and live performances. Over four days visitors to the light carnival can enjoy walking through the gardens and immersing themselves in the various displays, live entertainment and interactive features. The event will be open to all ages and will be free to attend.

Installations currently being planned for the carnival include a giant lightbulb suspended in mid-air, with an illuminated performer putting on a display inside. Kids will glow in the dark in a UV-light kid’s area, including special dipping paint that will turn their hands into a kaleidoscope of colours. Each night eyes will turn skyward for a fireworks display. These are just the start, with many more exciting projects to be announced in the months ahead.

HighLight, and another multi-day event in 2018, will be replacing Petone Winter Carnival.

Brad Monaghan, City Promotions Divisional Manager says, "In recent years Petone Winter Carnival has been plagued by poor weather, which resulted in lower than expected visitors to the event.

"It’s bittersweet to pull the plug on Petone Winter Carnival but after a decade it’s time for something new and we are confident that replacing it with HighLight and another new multi-day event early next year is the best decision for Lower Hutt."

More details on HighLight will be available in the coming months. To stay up to date you can sign up for email notifications at highlight.org.nz.