Queen It's A Kinda Magic coming back to NZ

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 14:45

After an overwhelming reception from New Zealand audiences in 2015, Showtime Australia and Peter Freestone are bringing their huge theatrical Rock concert Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic back to NZ theatres in May and June this year.

Capturing the imagination of Queen fans both locally and internationally, Director Johnny Van Grinsven attributes the show’s continued success to the attention-to-detail; everything from the costumes, instruments and even the lighting cues have been designed to replicate those seen in real Queen concerts.

Making Queen: It’s A Kinda Magic extraordinarily authentic is the involvement of Peter Freestone, Freddie Mercury’s best friend, biographer, assistant and constant companion for the final 12 years of his life. As Production Consultant, Freestone has schooled the cast and producers on the characters and nuances of the original band in order to perfect the performance.

"We’re extremely lucky to have Peter involved. He knows Freddie and the boys so well; his knowledge about who they are and how they moved and played and even their sense of humour has really helped take this show to the next level," says Van Grinsven.

Another highly impressive member of the ensemble is principal musician Giles Taylor who steps on stage as Freddie Mercury, and does so as the only tribute performer in the world who sings and plays both piano and guitar live on stage.

Though piano and vocals have been a mainstay in Taylor’s repertoire since his childhood, he taught himself guitar specifically for the role of Mercury.

Supporting Taylor for this mammoth stage production are Australians Richie Baker as Brian May on guitar and Kyle Thompson as Roger Taylor on drums, as well as South Africa’s Steven Dennett as John Deacon on bass.

Taylor said,

"The show is effectively a visual montage of Queens best live performances. It is designed to cater for die-hard Queen fans, newbies to the Queen scene and your average rock music fan. When people come to the show we aim to have them leaving with the perception that they have just seen the real Queen live. The painstaking attention to detail from the costumes to the insane lighting and visual show is really something to behold and something that Queen themselves would have done in their heyday."

SHOW INFORMATION

28 May, 7.00 PM @ Nelson, Theatre Royal - TicketDirect

29 May, 7.30PM @ Greymouth, Regent Theatre - Regent Theatre Box Office

30 May, 8.00PM @ Invercargill, Invercargill Civic Theatre - TicketDirect

31 May, 8.00PM @ Oamau, Oamaru Opera House - TicketDirect

1 June, 8.00PM @ Christchurch, Horncastle Arena - Ticketek

3 June, 8.00PM @ Auckland, ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre - Ticketmaster

4 June, 7.00PM @ Kerikeri, Turner Centre - Turner Centre Box Office

7 June, 8.00PM @ Whakatane, Little Theatre - Radio 1XX

9 June, 8.00PM @ Palmerston North, Regent on Broadway - TicketDirect

10 June, 8.00PM @ Paraparaumu, Southward Theatre - TicketDirect

15 June, 8.00PM @ New Plymouth, TSB Showplace - Ticketek

16 June, 8.00PM @ Wellington, The Opera House - Ticketek

Tickets are on sale now via queenitsakindamagic.com