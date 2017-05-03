Celebrate New Zealand Music at Auckland Libraries

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 11:11

In celebration of New Zealand Music Month, Auckland Libraries are making a song and dance about Kiwi music throughout the month of May.

Auckland’s 55 libraries will showcase New Zealand’s diverse musical landscape through workshops, performances and demonstrations.

Cr Penny Hulse chairs Auckland Council’s Environment and Community Committee:

"I really encourage Aucklanders to make the most of Music Month at their local library,’ says Penny Hulse. "Auckland has a fantastic music heritage - in fact we’re in the process of becoming an UNESCO City of Music - and where better to learn more about our music than at one of our great libraries."

Music Librarian Marilyn Portman says she is excited about the host of activities:

"Internationally, New Zealand music has a reputation for pushing the boundaries of genre - from Split Enz and Kimbra to OMC and Lorde. We’re known for creating new and exciting sounds."

There is an array of activities on offer at Auckland Libraries from concerts of traditional Chinese music to ukulele workshops, the chance to make your own beats or even jazz up story time. It is an opportunity to celebrate the history of New Zealand music while exploring where it is going in a creative, inclusive community space.

Events are free unless otherwise stated. A full list of events can be found http://www.aucklandlibraries.govt.nz/EN/Events/Events/Pages/nzmusicmonth2017.aspx