Bounty Films announces online screener for Sky film

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 17:26

Bounty Films is happy to inform you the online screener for Sky, a sad romantic drama featuring an all-star case of Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Lena Dunham, Laurene Landon, Joshua Jackson and Lou Diamond Phillips, is now available for review.

Sky will be available on DVD/VOD from 17th of May.

"Romy (Diane Kruger) is on holiday in the USA with her French husband, Richard (Gilles Lellouche). But the journey quickly turns into a settling of old scores for this worn out couple. After an ultimate fight, Romy decides to break free. She cuts off her ties to a stable and secure life that has become alienating and escapes to the unknown."