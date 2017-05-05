Survivor comes to The Hits

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 11:45

The Hits will have all of your TVNZ’s Survivor New Zealand updates and behind-the-scenes secrets from Monday 8 May.

Survivor Radio, a one-hour radio show hosted by Survivor New Zealand Host Matt Chisholm and The Hits Night Show host Estelle Clifford, will hit the airwaves from 6pm-7pm each Monday night. The fun discussion on the latest dramas will provide sneak peeks behind-the-scenes and exclusive chats with evictees as the season progresses.

Survivor New Zealand will see 16 Kiwis battle it out for the ultimate prize and title of ‘Sole Survivor’. The show will take place in the jungle of Nicaragua, with the contestants split into two tribes to face up to 40 days in the unforgiving, isolated climate.

Chisholm says, "I can’t wait to get stuck into Survivor Radio with Estelle and The Hits. It’s the icing on the cake for fans who have watched Survivor New Zealand on TVNZ 2 and OnDemand but are left wanting more. Survivor Radio will be the place to get the inside-scoop on what went on behind the scenes, to hear from eliminated Survivors and to listen to some good ol’ fashioned Kiwi banter."

The Hits Content Director, Todd Campbell says Survivor Radio is a great example of radio and television working together to bring listeners and viewers exclusive content. "The Hits national footprint allows us bring projects of this scale to radio and we’re excited to partner with TVNZ and bring both fans of the show and loyal Hits listeners together for a shared experience."

Watch Survivor New Zealand Sundays 7pm and Mondays 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 or live-stream www.tvnz.co.nz, then tune in to the show nationally across The Hits Network, online at thehits.co.nz or download the podcast on TVNZ OnDemand.