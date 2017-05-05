Early 80's feminist themes still relevant in 2017 drama production

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 14:38

Be bold, break barriers - That’s the motto for 2017 at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School and the upcoming senior drama production certainly does that.

Revenge of the Amazons, by Kiwi playwright Jean Betts is a play re-written from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Nights’ Dream with strong feminist themes. It was first performed in the early eighties.

Director of Theatre Arts at Rangi Ruru, Peter Rutherford says despite the age of the play, the issues are still very relevant in 2017.

"The recent American elections, the Roastbusters case and the Wellington Boys College Facebook scandal clearly show that instilling in our students the importance of feminist philosophies and themes are as relevant as ever," he says.

Jean Betts has updated the setting of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Nights’ Dream to Eighties New Zealand and has written a play that outlines the concerns of the feminist movement and Peter Rutherford says Betts has done this in a way that engages the audience by tickling their funny bones rather than shaking a stick at them.

"The play has been described as ‘side splitting satire’ and it certainly manages to be hilarious, touching, bawdy and bewildering within its two hours. Those brave enough to see it will come away entertained," he says.

The cast has embraced the opportunity to learn stage fighting for many of the scenes and Mr Rutherford says their passion for the characters is remarkable.

"The girls have totally embodied the school motto this year of ‘Be Bold, Break Barriers’ by tackling some uncomfortable issues in this play. The Fallopian Thespians, the feminist theatre co-op who perform the play within a play, are an hilarious update of the usual cast who perform in A Midsummers Nights’ Dream. They alone are well worth the ticket price."

Rangi Ruru is proud to be behind Aviva, supporting their family and sexual violence services by taking donations of female hygiene products (including deodorant, tampons and toothpaste). A gold coin donation to Aviva can also be made at the door.

Aviva’s Funding and Marketing Manager, Julie McCloy, says Aviva is an advocate of gender equality and feminism, and encourages young people to engender conversations about those topics.

"Revenge of the Amazons sounds like a way to consider these issues within a really entertaining context, and we’re really glad to be included in a way that enables the community to lend their support to our services, which unfortunately are always in extremely high demand," she says.

Tickets went on sale this week.