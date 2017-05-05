Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 15:52

On The Nation this weekend... following claim and counter-claim over footage of the Pike River mine, New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters remains convinced there's been a cover up. He'll talk to Lisa Owen.

In his third part of a series in association with the Mental Health Foundation, Mike Wesley-Smith looks at why so many inmates have mental health issues, and how they're treated in prison.

Then best-selling author James Gleick speaks to Patrick Gower about his new book, 'Time Travel: A History' and about whether we need science more than ever in our post-truth world.

We'll discuss all this and more with our panel: PR consultant Dave Cormack and Former Act MP Heather Roy

