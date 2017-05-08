New York to New Plymouth - Oskar Fischinger's Raumlichtkunst

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 14:55

One of the most thrilling works in experimental cinema, Oskar Fischinger’s Raumlichtkunst is presented for the first time in New Zealand at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre.

Raumlichtkunst (c.1926/2012) is a three-projector HD video installation, using film preserved from original 1920’s nitrates. Oskar Fischinger’s Raumlichtkunst is a reconstruction of his multiple-screen film events, first shown in Germany in 1926, and reconstructed by the Center for Visual Music in Los Angeles in 2012.

The installation has come to the Govett-Brewster from its most recent exhibition at the Whitney Museum, New York, where it was both critically acclaimed and a popular hit. It was described by the New York Times as "dazzling... an exhilarating phantasmagoria of abstraction and metaphor". The installation was also exhibited at Tate Modern London, Palais de Toyko Paris and other venues worldwide.

Often referred to as the ‘father of visual music’, Fischinger is best known for his work on the Disney classic Fantasia. Only using bold, strong, saturated colour in his animation work, often tightly synchronized to music, Fischinger’s practice has influenced generations of filmmakers and animators, including Len Lye.

Govett-Brewster Art Gallery Director Simon Rees says "Raumlichtkunst is a masterpiece of experimental filmmaking coupled with avant-garde modern music. Its combination of colour shapes, movement and music will be immediately familiar to the audiences who know and love Len Lye’s work."

Lye and Fischinger were contemporaries, both working with colour abstract film in the 1930s. Rees says the two artists fed off each other’s creative filmmaking practice from afar. Scrapbook notes collected by Lye referencing Fischinger’s work can be viewed in the exhibition On an Island, curated by Len Lye Curator Paul Brobbel.

Presented in the Len Lye Centre’s Large Works gallery, Raumlichtkunst is the first non-Lye work presented in that space since it opened in July 2015.

Cindy Keefer, Director of the Center for Visual Music in Los Angeles and curator/archivist for Oskar Fischinger’s Raumlichtkunst says Fischinger performed several different versions of these multiple projector shows under the concept name of ‘Raumlichtkunst’. These shows were some of the earliest multi-media works to use abstract film.

Working with Fischinger's original 1920s nitrate film, the Center for Visual Music restored the 35mm film via traditional photochemical processes, transferred to HD, digitally restored the colour, and reconstructed this 3 screen recreation of his c. 1926 - 27 performances.

"This reconstruction doesn’t strive to represent any one specific performance, rather the concept and effect of Fischinger's series of shows," says Keefer.

"No documentation exists of the original music used, other than reports of ‘various percussive’ accompaniment. For this re-creation, the Center for Visual Music chose to use Varese's Ionisation and two versions of Double Music by John Cage and Lou Harrison.

According to the Center for Visual Music, "Long before Fischinger became an American, he was part of the international avant-garde of modernism's most radical phase. His early abstract experiments pushed aside narrative and reduced cinema to pure plane, scale, motion and colour".

This exhibition continues the collaboration between Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Center for Visual Music, to explore the relationship between Lye and Fischinger. Several of Fischinger’s films will be screened in the Len Lye Centre Cinema during the exhibition season, including recent acquisitions to the Govett-Brewster Collection.

Keefer says, "We are delighted to present Raumlichtkunst here, and to further explore the relationship of Fischinger and Lye. Govett-Brewster’s commitment to showing film is impressive, including its screenings in original formats. The gallery’s work bringing international art cinema to New Zealand, and working with curators around the globe, is creating a vibrant, important center for cinema".

For more about Raumlichtkunst, see centerforvisualmusic.org/Raumlichtkunst.html