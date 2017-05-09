Fabric heirlooms at Taupo Museum

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 11:52

The intricate art of embroidery will be showcased at TaupÅ Museum through an exhibition by local artists that opens this weekend.

TaupÅ Embroiderers’ Guild has created Heirlooms, an exhibition which will feature table linen, samplers, Christmas decorations, wall hangings and three-dimensional work, with some exhibits for sale.

Exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said Heirlooms showcased pieces stitched since the guild’s last exhibition in 2013 and was a unique demonstration of what was possible with a needle and thread.

"We believe visitors will be fascinated by this embroidery. The idea is the artwork becomes an heirloom that is loved by generations to come," she said.

A hand-stitched quilt featuring native flowers as well as a framed picture will be raffled as part of the exhibition, offering people the chance to win their own heirlooms.

Members of the TaupÅ Embroiderers’ Guild are also giving the community an opportunity to see how some of the stitching is done with demonstrations from 10am until 2pm on Saturday, May 13, Saturday, May 27 and Saturday, June 3.

The guild was established in 1984, initially under the umbrella of the TaupÅ Society of Arts (now Active Arts). It currently has 43 members, many of whom have belonged for more than 25 years. The guild is one of 59 throughout New Zealand affiliated with the Association of New Zealand Embroiderers’ Guilds.

Heirlooms runs from May 13 to June 12. TaupÅ Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and is free to children and TaupÅ District residents with proof of address.