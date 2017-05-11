Hats off to Massey LUX volunteers

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 13:28

There’s no question that the hat fits when it comes to Massey University’s connection to the LUX Light Festival.

Not only is Massey a founding partner of LUX, this year the festival includes 11 staff and student exhibits set to light up the event in central Wellington from Friday night till May 21.

In addition to the LUX guides who are on site to help the public find their way around the festival, Massey’s volunteers will be there to assist with information and interpretation of the exhibit pieces during the 10-day explosion of colour and light.

Textile design students, who are also working on another similar project in August, have led the way by producing these fun and funky pom-pom hats in three florescent colours so the volunteers can be easily identified.

The students used retro-reflective yarn in the pom-pom to ensure it glowed in the dark and topped it off with reflective fabric to ensure the University’s name shined brightly.

"It was a good experience to produce something for a client," textile design student Lucy Polson said reflecting on a project produced, amid their regular semester workload, in a very quick stitch in time.