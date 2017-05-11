Unusual fundraiser for Nelson Central School

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 16:24

Forget about cake stalls and jumble sales - the Nelson Central School Community Group has come up with a new idea for fundraising that promises to offer exercise, teamwork and a whole lot of fun.

Spokesperson Janja Heathfield says the Nelson Central Challenge will be a day packed with family fun, spot prizes, stalls, games and activities. The main event is the first ever Nelson Central Challenge - a ‘rogaine’ or team orienteering adventure.

"We’re setting this up for all abilities and levels of fitness so people can plan their route to visit as many checkpoints as they can in the time allowed, with each check point giving different points depending on how hard it is to reach," Heathfield said. "Strategy and route selection become part of the challenge. The first level is designed to be fun for families with younger kids and takes just one hour, while there’s a second course designed to challenge more experienced rogainers, set by an experienced map setter - it’s really something to get your teeth into and will take up to two hours."

The Central School Challenge also offers a mini gala at the event with food stalls, games, activities and a white elephant stall for bargain hunters.

"This is a really fun day for families and a fun way for us to raise money for digital devices for the classrooms and to go towards an all weather whare for school assemblies as we no longer have a school hall," she said. "We really want to invite the whole community along - it’s not just a Central School event."

Registration is on the day, when maps will be available just prior to the race start at midday for entrants to plan their route. Entry is $5 for an individual and $15 for a family or team of up to five people.

The Nelson Central Challenge is on Sunday May 28, registration from11am, race start 12pm.