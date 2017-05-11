Racing Queensland and Sky Racing launch live on-line coverage

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 17:10

Racing Queensland (RQ) and Sky Racing have announced a trial of live digital coverage of every Group 1 race day of the Brisbane Racing Carnival in a major showcase of racing in Queensland.

The deal means that full coverage of each Saturday Carnival race day (13 May to 10 June) will be produced and streamed live and free on Racing Queensland’s website and UBET’s digital platforms. The Sky Racing Tatts Tiara meeting on 24 June is also part of the digital coverage.

RQ CEO Dr Eliot Forbes said the coverage provides added accessibility of the Queensland racing product and allows people from around Australia to view a premium production of the race meetings from anywhere on a mobile device.

"This is a significant development for racing in Queensland. Viewers have been able to watch the races live on television but this coverage will be high-quality, with dedicated television presenters and content aimed at informing and entertaining the viewer."

Tabcorp General Manager of Media, Brad Higgins, said the decision to trial extended digital coverage was in recognition of the importance of the Brisbane’s Racing Carnival. It enables Sky to distribute more extensive showcasing of the Brisbane Racing Carnival on digital platforms in line with other jurisdictions.

"Sky Racing will produce top quality content specifically for Brisbane’s premier race days. This is in line with our intention to continue to innovate and enhance our coverage."

Included in the daily coverage will be:

- Post-race interviews with trainers and jockeys

- Replays and analysis

- Presentation and speeches

- Colour interviews from out and about on the track

- Full mounting yard coverage

- Race caller cam in the box for his tips and assessment of the race

- Tips and late mail from experts and market updates

- Pick of the yard

- Behind the barrier interviews

The content will be available free and online on the Racing Queensland website: www.racingqueensland.com.au as well as the digital platforms of UBET.

Full coverage of the Brisbane Winter Carnival can also be seen on Sky1 and Sky Thoroughbred Central.