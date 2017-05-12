What Next? Have your say on NZ's future - TVNZ

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 06:45

TVNZ invites New Zealand to visit whatnext.nz and join the conversation on what our country should look like in 2037.

The site asks New Zealanders to share their views on the economy, the environment, technology and social issues.

The results of the survey will be shared on What Next?, a brand new series launching on TVNZ 1 next month LIVE across five consecutive nights, made with funding from New Zealand on Air.

Hosting duo Nigel Latta and John Campbell will reveal the results each evening, and discuss what our country could look like in 20 years, based on the opinions of New Zealanders today.

Viewers will be able to interact with What Next? throughout the series, continuing the conversation and giving their feedback on the issues presented in the show via whatnext.nz and Facebook.

Nigel Latta is looking forward to hearing what Kiwis want for their future.

"What Next? is a conversation with New Zealanders about what’s important and what we need to do to protect the things we love about our country for the next generation."

Leading journalist and RNZ Checkpoint host, John Campbell, urges New Zealanders to have their say.

"This is a national discussion and we want everyone to be a part of it. It’s an opportunity for us all to say what future we want and how we might get it."

To give your view, go to whatnext.nz now.

Proudly partnered with the University of Auckland, What Next? also include the latest research from the University of Auckland’s School of Psychology.

First look: Also released is a first look at What Next? with a 360 video featuring Latta and Campbell introducing the themes of the show, screening on TVNZ 1, Sunday 11 June. The series will also be available to stream at tvnz.co.nz.

What Next? is made with funding from New Zealand on Air.