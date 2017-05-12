Mums to be celebrated at Upper Hutt’s H2O Xtream

|
On Sunday 14 May H²O Xtream is offering a 2 for 1 special from 7.00 - 9.00 pm for Mother’s Day. This is the perfect experience for your mum to have some ‘me’ time, socialise, and meet new people.
Women Only Swim Night provides a safe, comfortable, and friendly environment so that women, of all abilities and cultures, can come together and enjoy a fun pool session from 7.00 - 9.00 pm every Sunday. Only female staff are rostered on and the pool is only open to women. Girls aged 12 - 15 are also welcome if accompanied by an adult (16 and over). Close fitting t-shirts and/or leggings are also acceptable (only on Sunday nights).
