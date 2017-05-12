Selwyn movie nights coming this winter

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 13:08

Four indoor movie nights will be held in Selwyn during the winter months - following on from the success of the Summer in Selwyn Outdoor Movies.

The Lincoln Event Centre will host the movie viewings on Friday evenings, with the community able to vote for their choice of two of the movies through the Council’s Facebook page. The first movie screening is Zootopia.

Zootopia (PG)

Friday 26 May, Lincoln Event Centre, 6.30-8.30pm

Zootopia is the story of anthropomorphic animals in a city including a rookie bunny cop and a cynical con artist fox who must work together to uncover a conspiracy.

Those attending can expect a relaxing and fun evening out with this family-friendly movie in the warmth of an indoor venue. Doors open and pre-movie entertainment begins at 6pm. Movie snacks and hot drinks will be available for purchase, and people are also welcome to bring their own snacks.

To purchase your tickets in advance, visit www.selwyn.govt.nz/events, or pay at the door. Ticket options are:

- $5 per person

- small family/group pass (3 people) $10

- large family/group pass (4-6 people) $15

More Selwyn Movie Nights are coming soon to Lincoln Event Centre - keep your eye on the ‘Selwyn District Council’ Facebook page for updates on sessions on the dates below:

- Friday 30 June - Facebook voting to choose this movie will be open from Monday 29 May and close on Monday 12 June

- Friday 4 August - The Grand Budapest Hotel

- Friday 25 August - Facebook voting to choose this movie will be open in August.