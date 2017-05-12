Air NZ thanks mums for their high-flying efforts

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 13:22

Air New Zealand’s Mother’s Day video has attracted close to 1.5 million views online since its launch on Tuesday.

The airline enlisted the help of some of its youngest customers to share some of the challenges of flying with young children - including everything from frantic toilet runs to crotches splashed with wine.

The video has been popular offshore, as well as here in New Zealand, with almost 900,000 views in China alone and international media coverage, including The Daily Mail.

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the airline is celebrating Mother’s Day with a warm-hearted take on the inflight moments when mums really shine.

"Many parents will be familiar with the juggling act and challenges that can come with travelling with young ones and one of our key roles is to make the journey as smooth as possible whenever families fly with us.

"We’re delighted so many people have enjoyed our Mother’s Day message so far and we hope all mums enjoy their special day on Sunday."

Air New Zealand’s Happy Mother’s Day video can be viewed here - https://youtu.be/anDsvuSyOl0