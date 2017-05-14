Smokefreerockquest 2017 - Nelson solo duo winners and band heats results

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 17:34

Talented 13 year old singer-songwriter Brooklyn Scott from Garin College took out the solo duo title at the Nelson regional heats of Smokefreerockquest at the Annesbrook Church on Saturday.

Brooklyn says she has been singing ‘since she was born’ and has played guitar for four years, moving recently from country to a more soul-pop sound.

"I entered just to have fun and felt really in the moment on stage," she said. "I’ve always wanted to make a career as a musician and this might be a step on the way for me."

Lucid Laughs from Waimea and Nayland Colleges placed second; they are Dayla Schmutzer-Ward and Delilah Botham.

These two solo-duos now put 15 mins of their best material together to submit for selection as national finalists.

The 12 top bands selected at the heats will go on to play off for the top two places and other awards at the regional final at Theatre Royal next Friday 19 May start time 7pm, tickets from TicketDirect and at the door. The 12 bands selected to go on to the final are:

The Deadbeet Express Waimea College

RELM Waimea College

Fret 24 Nayland College

Equinox Nelson College for Girls, Garin College

The Turncoats Motueka High School

So Far Nayland College

Ivasa Nelson College

Bak2Bak Waimea College

The People's Jury Nayland College, Nelson College

Landwaves Garin College

Coastal Nelson College for Girls

Future Class Garin College

Smokefreerockquest founder and director Glenn Common said the level of performance at the heats seems to keep going up every year as entrants get more support for contemporary music from their schools, make use of on line resources and have role models who have used Smokefreerockquest as a springboard to success.

"Between now and the regional final their preparation work is part of the process that makes Smokefreerockquest and Pacifica Beats such valuable learning experiences for young people," he said. "The 12 bands going on to the finals need to practise hard, craft their set, get their supporters rallied and make good use of networking opportunties and social media to promote themselves and their achievements. For a lot of students these steps can be part of their NCEA assessments."

The regional events for both Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats run from May 12 until July 7, with the top regional bands and solo/duos submitting video footage for selection to play off at the Smokefree Pacifica Beats national final on Friday September 1 at the Dorothy Winstone Centre in Auckland, followed by the Smokefreerockquest national final on Saturday September 2.

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners’ prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners that include $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, a $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package a ‘Decent Exposure’ campaign on The Edge TV, and a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends. There is also the MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand) Scholarship for Outstanding Musicianship, the APRA Lyric Award, the Lowdown Best Song Award, Smokefree Vocals Award, and the People’s Choice voted by text with the opportunity to open the Smokefreerockquest national final.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest over its 28-year history include Broods, Leroy Clampitt, Kimbra, Aaradhna, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Kids of 88, Die!Die!Die!, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Marlon Williams, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Kora, Thomston, Midnight Youth, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Devilskin, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and The Naked and Famous; Smokefree Pacifica Beats standout successes include Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have ten singles all certified gold or platinum.