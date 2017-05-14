Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 21:25

After an intense battle on Redemption Island, 27-year-old Whangarei Kindergarten Teacher Hannah is the second contestant eliminated from Survivor New Zealand.

Going head to head with ex-army veteran Tony, the rules of tonight’s Redemption Island duel were simple: each competitor was to take turns throwing cannon balls at four tiles before them. The first to smash all four tiles would remain on Redemption Island for another chance to re-enter the game.

Both Hannah and Tony failed with their first attempts, but it was Tony who soon established a solid lead. With only one throw in it, Tony the military man from Gisborne secured his first win and Hannah’s shot at redemption and $100,000 was over.

In her six days on the island, the professional powerlifter and roller derby enthusiast spent her entire time fighting to prove she deserved her place in the game.

Before being blindsided at Tribal Council on Day One, Hannah - the self-confessed "sassy plus-sized pinup gal" - said she had more to prove than any other contestant, making a plea to her Tribe to "not judge a book by its cover". But her words fell on deaf ears, as she became the first to be eliminated from the Mogoton Tribe.

Thinking her time on the island was up, the shock twist of Redemption Island gave her the second chance she needed to try and get back into the game. By surviving her first duel against super fan Dee, Hannah proved to her ex-allies she was a fierce competitor and that they made a wrong move in voting her out of the competition.

With victory still fresh in her mind, Hannah’s game plan was clear: to never quit and to keep fighting, saying: "It’s not how many times you fall down. It’s how many times you get back up."

The determined Survivor went on to say: "I’m going to keep getting back up until I have nothing left to give. And I will knock everyone out to re-enter this game."

Although surprised to have Tony join her at Redemption Island camp, Hannah said it gave them a chance to reconcile after her Tribal Council betrayal. This new bond became apparent when the two tightly embraced after Tony's victory in the challenge arena.

As Hannah reflected on her short time in the game, she admitted she had wanted to use her experience on Survivor as a platform to help promote body positivity but was still "gutted to the core" to be the one sent packing.

"I don’t think I was given a fair shot to show what I could bring. But someone’s gotta go," the defeated Survivor said.

The body positive ambassador went on to admit she had learnt a lot about herself during her time in the game: "Being on Redemption Island by myself was probably one of the toughest things I’ve done. I had a lot of time to reflect about my life, what I’m doing with my life, where I’m going forward."

Hannah’s stint on the island also helped her Mogoton teammates remember they shouldn’t take someone at face value with Youth Leader Sala admitting: "I’ve learnt that you can’t judge a book by its cover. I’m really grateful for Hannah for re-teaching me that lesson."

Survivor New Zealand continues tomorrow night on 2, where Immunity is once again up for grabs and for one Tribe, homesickness well and truly sets in.

