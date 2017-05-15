Proximity, starring 8 surfing legends, premieres in NZ

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 07:00

World revered director Taylor Steele and award-winning executive producer Michael Lawrence (Bra Boys, Fighting Fear, You and Me, Missing) are in Auckland to premiere their visually stunning film - Proximity, following eight of the world’s top surfers on a search for new waves while pondering life’s big questions in exotic destinations.

Steele and Lawrence will be joined by a star-studded red carpet including New Zealand open men’s surfing champion Billy Stairmand, singer and environmentalist Jamie McDell, The Batchelor star Zac Franich to name a few, at the premiere of Proximity at Event Cinemas Queen Street tonight, Monday, 15 May, before the film starts it run at Event Cinemas in Mt Manganui, Albany and Queen Street from Thursday, 25 May until Wednesday, 31 May.

Proximity features the most prodigious collection of surfing talent on the planet. From 11-time world champion Kelly Slater and current world champ John John Florence, to big wave icon Shane Dorian and breakthrough performer Albee Layer. Six-time women’s champ Stephanie Gilmore, radical activist Dave Rastovich, and style masters Rob Machado and Craig Anderson complete the cast.

These surfers battle extreme elements traveling to the exotic ends of the earth to find the next big wave, all the while examining the nature of mankind and the meaning of friendship and human connection.

A New Zealand premiere was important to Steele and Lawrence, who is the founder of the world’s number one production company in action/adventure sports - Garage Entertainment.

"We love coming to New Zealand and are keen to film a production here when the time is right," Lawrence explains. "New Zealand has a huge surfing community with Kiwis passionate about the lifestyle and we know young and old will enjoy this visual surfing feast for your eyes."

Named one of surfing's "Ten Most Influential People" by Surfer Magazine, Steele says Proximity is his most ambitious project to date.

"Surfing has grown up a lot over the last decade," he says. "We wanted to create something that reflected that. Proximity features four legends and four rising stars, who each bring their own athleticism, thoughts and experiences in this behind-the-scenes look at modern surfing."

Steele has 25 films to his name and has won awards as both director and producer, including a showcase at the National Geographic headquarters and the 2010 Maui Film Festival's prestigious Beacon Award. Lawrence and Steele previously worked together on ‘Missing: a Mick Fanning documentary’.

The takeaway message of Proximity is that life is for living. "If you live life to the fullest even if you miss a few waves on the way - you’re still doing good."

Proximity plays in EVENT cinemas for one weekly only from Thursday, 25 May until Wednesday, 31 May at the below locations:

http://www.proximitythemovie.com/

- Event Cinemas Mt Manganui

Thursday, 25th May at 6:30pm

Friday, 26th May at 8:30pm

Saturday/Sunday, 27th/28th May at 3:00pm

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday 29th, 30th, 31st at 6:30pm

- Event Cinemas Queen Street

Thursday, 25th May at 6:30pm

Friday, 26th May at 8:30pm

Saturday/Sunday, 27th/28th May at 3:00pm

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday 29th, 30th, 31st at 6:30pm

- Event Cinemas Albany

Thursday, 25th May at 6:30pm

Friday, 26th May at 8:30pm

Saturday/Sunday, 27th/28th May at 3:00pm

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday 29th, 30th, 31st at 6:30pm