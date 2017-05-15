Make a beeline for Hollard Gardens

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 08:48

Hollard Gardens at Kaponga will be abuzz on Sunday (21 May) for a free public workshop covering the ins and outs of backyard beekeeping.

Although the workshop is free, registration is essential - email workshops@trc.govt.nz.

Workshop topics will include the basics of beekeeping, the tools needed, where to buy bees and bee essentials, feeding bees, hive maintenance, regulations and local bee clubs.

The workshop runs from 2pm to 4pm at Hollard Gardens, 1686 Upper Manaia Road, Kaponga. It’s part of a year-round programme of free events at Hollards, Pukeiti and TÅ«pare, the three heritage properties owned and managed by the Taranaki Regional Council on behalf of the people of the region.

For more information, see www.trc.govt.nz/gardens/.