Searching for NZ's brightest new stars

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 09:30

The search is on for talented new stars to perform on the giant stage at the nation’s favourite Christmas celebration, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park.

Musical director Dixon Nacey and his team is looking for exciting new talent to perform alongside some of New Zealand’s most popular entertainers at the two big outdoor shows in Christchurch and Auckland later this year.

Dixon has worked with some of the biggest names in the local and international music business and encourages young aspiring performers to audition for the iconic show, now in its 24th year.

"This is a great opportunity for talented newcomers to perform in front of a massive live audience and be a part of one of the biggest musical productions in New Zealand," says Dixon.

The popular outdoor celebration is a multi-cultural showcase of talent which has featured top home-grown and international acts and helped launch the career of many Kiwi entertainers.

Each year over 400 of the nation’s best singers, dancers and musicians appear in the two shows, and since 1994 over 8,500 of the nation’s top performers have appeared on the big stage.

Chris Litchfield of Coca-Cola NZ says, "It’s very exciting to be able to provide a truly world-class event that helps to showcase and launch the careers of so many incredibly talented young Kiwis."

Aspiring performers are encouraged to apply online to audition. Successful applicants will be invited to attend the audition workshops being held next month in Auckland and Christchurch.

If you have what it takes to share the stage with some of New Zealand’s biggest stars, check out www.christmasinthepark.co.nz and click on AUDITIONS for more information.