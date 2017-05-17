Student life returns to Christchurch’s Arts Centre

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 12:06

The University of Canterbury’s Music and Classics programmes, along with the James Logie Memorial Collection of Classical Antiquities have relocated to the Chemistry building this year.

The building has been fully restored, custom-designed for UC College of Arts music and classics students. The building’s redesign also includes a new exhibition space - the Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities - where the Logie Collection is now on permanent public display.

The exhibition space has been named in recognition of UC alumnus Professor David Teece and his wife Leigh Teece, who generously donated funds to support the refurbishment of the building.

Visitors will be able to more easily view and appreciate the Logie Collection - one of the most significant collections of Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Near Eastern artefacts in the Southern Hemisphere.

A dedicated recital room means UC music students and visiting musicians have greater opportunities for public performances, UC College of Arts Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Jonathan Le Cocq says.

"As well as bringing music performances and the Logie Collection to the public, the University is excited about the other opportunities this location presents to collaborate locally and internationally and to showcase the many other things we do that have broader public interest," Prof Le Cocq says.

"UC’s Classics and Music departments are located in an ideal environment for greater collaboration with the local and international arts community, as well as other key parts of Christchurch’s cultural and educational community."

UC Vice-Chancellor Dr Rod Carr is delighted about the return to the historic site.

"The move demonstrates UC’s ongoing commitment to the Christchurch rebuild and emphasises the historic link between the University and central Christchurch."

The University of Canterbury Foundation set up a fundraising campaign for the refurbishment of the Arts Centre Chemistry building. The campaign received support to bring university life back to the centre of Christchurch from 214 generous donors with $2 million donated.

The Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities - Opening Exhibition

We Could Be Heroes: The gods and heroes of the ancient Greeks and Romans

We Could be Heroes is the inaugural exhibition at the Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities.

The gods and heroes of the Greeks and Romans were powerful, yet they were also complex. The exhibition celebrates the stories of their adventures, disputes, conflicts and love interests.

A richly illustrated catalogue has been produced to accompany the exhibition, published by Canterbury University Press. It can be purchased from the Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities.

When: 20 May - 29 October 2017 Open to the public Wednesdays through to Sundays 11am-3pm. Open by appointment Mondays and Tuesdays, 9am-3pm, for school and group visits. (Please note: the new Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities opens to the public for the first time at 11am on Saturday 20 May.)

Where: Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities at the University of Canterbury

Ground floor, Chemistry building

The Arts Centre

3 Hereford Street

Christchurch